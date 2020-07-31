Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) vs. Falcon Minerals (OTCMKTS:FLMN) Head-To-Head Survey

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sonde Resources and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 86.72%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals 18.38% 4.50% 3.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonde Resources and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.34 $14.35 million $0.31 8.58

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Sonde Resources has a beta of 32.4, meaning that its share price is 3,140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Sonde Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

