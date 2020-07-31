Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SOHU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $703.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sohu.com by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sohu.com by 314.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.