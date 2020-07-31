Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $19.19. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 5,419,415 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.59). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

