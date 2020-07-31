SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.47 on Friday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

