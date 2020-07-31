Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.77 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.77 EPS.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,170 shares of company stock worth $3,822,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

