Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 7.51%. Silicom updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SILC stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silicom has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $270.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.03.

SILC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silicom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

