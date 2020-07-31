Sherwin-Williams Co to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $23.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $634.24.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $647.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $659.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $587.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $746,314,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after buying an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 950,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,955,000 after acquiring an additional 39,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

