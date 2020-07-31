Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of SHAK opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,064,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

