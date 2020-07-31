Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Trading 6.6% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 523,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 375,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 540,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $659,288.00. Also, Director Robin L. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,975 shares in the company, valued at $285,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,760,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,149. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Servicesource International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

