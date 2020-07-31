Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.62 on Friday. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

In other Servicesource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 540,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $659,288.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $102,343.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,137.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,760,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,149. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SREV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.