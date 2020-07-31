Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.26.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.51. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023 in the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $4,456,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

