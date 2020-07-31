Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 276,205 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $341,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

