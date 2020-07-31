Seaport Global Securities Comments on Tellurian Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tellurian in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TELL. BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 21.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

