Seaport Global Securities Comments on Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the energy company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.55.

NOG stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $45,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

