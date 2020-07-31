SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

NYSE EGP opened at $133.33 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

