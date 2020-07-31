SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 764,640.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 359,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 359,381 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11,128.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

RGI opened at $126.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $141.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

