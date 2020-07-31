SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.