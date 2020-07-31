SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,677 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCR. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

MCR stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

