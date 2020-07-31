SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $13.29 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

