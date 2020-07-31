SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $13.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

