SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $203.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.