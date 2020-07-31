SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

