SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHK. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,591,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,396,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after buying an additional 117,627 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 79,269 shares during the period.

BHK opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

