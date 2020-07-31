SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,704.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,706. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

VEEV stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $265.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

