SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after buying an additional 1,275,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,525,000 after buying an additional 707,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Bank of America began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

