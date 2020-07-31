SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,712,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,501,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,525,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,361,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $27.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

