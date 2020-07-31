SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,794 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.13.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

