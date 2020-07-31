SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONLN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of ONLN stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $60.53.

