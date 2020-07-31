SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $115,000 in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth $30,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIM opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 42.26 and a quick ratio of 42.26. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 5,392.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIM shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

AIM ImmunoTech Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

