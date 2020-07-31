SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,871 shares of company stock worth $2,115,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

