SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stamps.com by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,114,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,310,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,204.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,302 shares of company stock valued at $16,634,748. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STMP opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.36 and a 200-day moving average of $150.01. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $259.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STMP. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.