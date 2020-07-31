SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

