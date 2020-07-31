SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 272,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.98.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

