SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

AQN opened at $13.79 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

