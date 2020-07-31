SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,194,000.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $65.84 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

