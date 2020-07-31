SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.