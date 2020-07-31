SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,771,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 272.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,781 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,947,000. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28.

