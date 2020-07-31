SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,527 Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 700.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

EDIT stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

