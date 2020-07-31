SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,428 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,744,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $18.60 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.