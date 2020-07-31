SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $860,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $39.29.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

