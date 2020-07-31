SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,280 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

CTL stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

