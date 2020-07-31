SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $9.02 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.