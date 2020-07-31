SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,453 Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $81,608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 76.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $160.77 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

