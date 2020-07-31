SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.