SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 890,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 106,760 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 37.0% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,370,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.