SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,540 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 14.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 50.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 250.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 132,519 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,258. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $119.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.