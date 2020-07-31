Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $167.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,830. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.