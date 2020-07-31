Scotiabank Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.27.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$16.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.19. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.