Savior LLC Sells 298 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Savior LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average is $207.51. The stock has a market cap of $664.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.63.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,894,825 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.