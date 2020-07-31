RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Earnings Beat

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 2,771,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,577,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RES shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RPC by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $669.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

